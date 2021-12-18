Meijer donation to NAMI Four County

Meijer recently challenged its Defiance Meijer team to work together as a diverse committee to research, nominate and vote on a pair of local non-profit organizations to receive a one-time donation. NAMI Four County was selected as one of the non-profits to receive a check for $5,000. Shown with the donation are, from left: Wendy Jennings, NAMI executive director; and Chienne Shook; Brenda Beach; Eddie Tolles; Ashley Bennett; Samantha Berry; Morgan Peele; and Tony Kohout of Meijer.

 Photo courtesy of Meijer

Meijer recently challenged its Defiance Meijer team to work together as a diverse committee to research, nominate and vote on a pair of local non-profit organizations to receive a one-time donation. NAMI Four County was selected as one of the non-profits to receive a check for $5,000. Shown with the donation are, from left: Wendy Jennings, NAMI executive director; and Chienne Shook; Brenda Beach; Eddie Tolles; Ashley Bennett; Samantha Berry; Morgan Peele; and Tony Kohout of Meijer.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Load comments