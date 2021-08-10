The Defiance Meijer store is a community partner of Relay for Life of Defiance County with a $1,700 donation. Pictured presenting the check to Relay representative Mary Kimmet (right) are, Tim Rhoads(left), meat team lead; Valerie Stumbo, food line lead; and Damien Martinez, grocery team lead.
