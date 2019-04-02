PAULDING — The Citizens of Paulding for Recovery and Prevention Coalition has set its meetings for 6 p.m. on the third Wednesday of every other month. The next meeting will be May 15. The location will be announced closer to the meeting date.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
PAULDING — The Citizens of Paulding for Recovery and Prevention Coalition has set its meetings for 6 p.m. on the third Wednesday of every other month. The next meeting will be May 15. The location will be announced closer to the meeting date.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.