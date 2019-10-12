• Henry County
Meetings set:
The city of Napoleon Board of Public Affairs and electric committee will meet Monday beginning at 6:15 p.m. in council chambers, 255 W. Riverview Ave., Napoleon. Both are scheduled to review the Power Supply Cost Adjustment Factor for October, receive an update on the condition of substations and hear an electric department report. Monday meetings of the water/sewer and municipal properties committees were cancelled due to a lack of agenda items.
