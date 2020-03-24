• Defiance County

Teleconference:

The Defiance County Board of Developmental Disabilities' meeting slated for today at 5 p.m. has changed its telephone conference option.

The board will now use Zoom for this meeting. Participants will need to log into the link https://us04web.zoom.us/j/613987723 and there is no password needed to join the meeting. The meeting ID is 613 987 723.

