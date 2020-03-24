• Defiance County
Teleconference:
The Defiance County Board of Developmental Disabilities' meeting slated for today at 5 p.m. has changed its telephone conference option.
The board will now use Zoom for this meeting. Participants will need to log into the link https://us04web.zoom.us/j/613987723 and there is no password needed to join the meeting. The meeting ID is 613 987 723.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.