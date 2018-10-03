NAPOLEON — The Ohio EPA will hold a public hearing Thursday to discuss a water-quality certification related to plans to build a second river bridge in the city.
The hearing will begin at 6 p.m. in the Henry County commissioners’ chambers, 1853 Oakwood Ave., Napoleon.
The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) plans to build a new bridge over the Maumee River — connecting to Industrial Drive on the north side, providing access to U.S. 24, and heading south to Ohio 110, east of Campbell’s Soup — to reduce traffic on the city’s existing bridge.
The new bridge would be a second connection between the main residential, commercial and safety-services area on the north side of the river and the smaller residential and commercial areas on the south side. It also would reduce industrial truck traffic on the main bridge.
If the water-quality certification is approved, temporary and permanent fill material would be placed in the Maumee River and a small wetland area, which would affect water quality, according to the Ohio EPA.
The proposed project cannot violate Ohio’s water-quality standards. The Ohio EPA will consider the technical, economic, social and environmental aspects of the project before deciding whether to issue a permit.
Related application and technical-support documents are available online at epa.state.oh.us. The Ohio EPA will accept written comments about the certification until Oct. 11. Comments should be mailed to EPA-DSW (attention: permits-processing unit) P.O. Box 1049, Columbus, 43216-1049; or emailed to epa.dswcomments@epa.ohio.gov.
