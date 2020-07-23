• Region

Meeting scheduled:

The Northwest Ohio ESC Board of Education will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday via telephone conference. Due to the state of emergency declared by Gov. Mike DeWine and out of concern for public health, there will be no physical access to attend the meeting.

To access the meeting, contact Chad Rex at 513-760-1073 or Crex@nwoesc.org. Guests will need to provide their name and address.

Load comments