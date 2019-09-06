Meeting postponed:
A meeting of local officials scheduled this morning in Defiance to discuss expansion of a transportation network in Defiance County has been postponed. The meeting would have addressed the possibility of the Henry County Transportation Network extending services into Defiance County. A state grant is being sought to purchase 15 vehicles for the proposed expansion.
