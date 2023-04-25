HOLGATE – A public hearing was held Monday at the Holgate High School gym for the presentation of the study for improvements to the Holgate water treatment system.
Ryan Brauen, professional engineer and vice president of Wessler Engineering and Austin Wurm, engineer with Wessler Engineering, presented the preliminary study for the first time to village officials and about a dozen interested residents.
Brauen explained the study as the general plan, the first shot of understanding the ideas of cost with accurate estimations to make decisions. To do nothing to the water system is not an option because of the Ohio EPA (OEPA) findings and orders. Rehabilitating the current system is also not an option although there is some new equipment that could possibly be used.
A more viable option is building a new water treatment facility near the water wells outside of town with a reverse osmosis system to remove the bromide and fluoride. A secondary benefit is that it would soften the very hard water. The disadvantage of that plan is that it would be expensive to maintain and would require more labor.
Village administrator Jessica Randall is a certified operator, but a second operator would be recommended to fill in when necessary.
A regional water supplier is the option most liked by EPA, and communities are incentivized to go that route. The disadvantage is purchasing water wholesale and the long-term investment. There are various options for regional suppliers with the City of Napoleon seemingly the preferred option.
To be considered are the upfront costs, maintenance, operation, replacement costs, labor, chemicals and utilities. Napoleon’s water quality has been made consistent with a membrane treatment system installed within the last year or so.
An estimated cost would be $14 million for the regional supplier compared to the $15 million for new construction of a village treatment facility. Brauen said the cost could be half that if the water quality could be improved. Three new wells would be needed.
The public hearing was required by OEPA after the agency issued findings and orders for the village to explore options to improve the water treatment plant, reduce disinfection byproduct formation and explore regional water service alternatives.
Wessler Engineering was hired by the village to perform the study following the findings and orders. The study took nearly a year due to the change of village employees.
There will now be a 30-day period for village residents to further ask questions and offer comments on the options presented. No action can be taken by Holgate Village Council members until after that 30-day period.
Mayor Elva Posadas-Wyandt noted that when she accepted the office of mayor it was with the platform of improving water quality. If the village does go with a regional supplier, she will negotiate with the supplier for the village to maintain control of the water.
The plan needs to be submitted to the EPA by the end of May. Once EPA accepts the package plan, the grant discussion could begin and could take six months. A preliminary timeline on anything being done on the overall project is three-four years because of the funding cycles.
The village is 14 months out now to apply for funding because applications are submitted in February with selection announced in July. Rate analysis also needs to be done, with a rate increase anticipated.
Brauen noted the Ohio EPA “findings and orders” is a legal document that is reviewed by several EPA officials.
“It is a list no one wants to be on, but it brings attention,” he added.
He and several others praised Randall in her efforts to improve the water quality under difficult conditions.
The village currently operates a groundwater treatment plant that contains five vertical pressure filters for the removal of iron and manganese. The age of the plant, coupled with high levels of bromide has resulted in recurring violations of the running annual average for TTHM (total trihalomethanes) formation, a disinfection byproduct.
Brauen said that it is rare for a community to have bromide in the quantity that Holgate does. And unfortunately, that is what makes the water quality so poor and in turn increases costs.
