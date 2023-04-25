Holgate meeting

Ryan Brauen (standing), vice president of Wessler Engineering and Austin Wurm with Wessler presented a preliminary study for water system improvements on Monday to Holgate village officials and about a dozen interested residents.

 Photo courtesy of Harriet Keith

HOLGATE – A public hearing was held Monday at the Holgate High School gym for the presentation of the study for improvements to the Holgate water treatment system.


