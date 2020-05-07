Meeting changed:
The regular meeting of the Henry County Board of Health has been changed. Go to the website at www.henrycohd.org for additional information. A Zoom meeting call will be held at 2 p.m. May 19 for the purpose of conducting regular business. If additional information is needed to participate in this meeting, contact Viola Ordaz at 419-599-5545.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.