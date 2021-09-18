Simon Girty

Historian David Westrick is pictured as Simon Girty, the controversial frontiersman he’ll portray during an Oct. 18 live performance at Hicksville’s Johnson Memorial Library.

 Photo courtesy of DPLS

HICKSVILLE — Historian David Westrick will bring controversial frontiersman Simon Girty to life during a free performance Oct. 18 at Johnson Memorial Library, 116 W. High St., Hicksville.

The program will begin at 5 p.m. in the community room. It is open to the public, and no registration is required.

Girty was an American colonial who was kidnapped by the Seneca. Following his full assimilation into the group, he was portrayed as a villain, even into the current century. Westrick will take attendees through Girty’s event-filled life during this first-person interpretation of his story.

For more information, contact the library at 419-542-6200.

Trending Recipe Videos


Load comments