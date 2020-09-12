Meet the candidates

On Labor Day, the Defiance County Democratic Women and the Defiance County Democratic Men’s Group hosted candidates Diane Mayer and John Hancock running for Defiance County commissioner; Nick Rubando running for U.S. House District 5 against Bob Latta; and Elecia Wobler, write in candidate for State Representative District 82. The event was held at Kingsbury Park in Defiance.
