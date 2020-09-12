Meet the candidates
Photo courtesy of Dorothy Singer

On Labor Day, the Defiance County Democratic Women and the Defiance County Democratic Men’s Group hosted candidates Diane Mayer and John Hancock running for Defiance County commissioner; Nick Rubando running for U.S. House District 5 against Bob Latta; and Elecia Wobler, write in candidate for State Representative District 82. The event was held at Kingsbury Park in Defiance.

Load comments