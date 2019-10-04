• Williams County
Meet the candidates:
A Meet the Candidates event is set for Wednesday at Stoney Ridge Winery, 07144 County Road 16, Bryan. Candidates for the Bryan Board of Public Affairs will speak from 3-4 p.m., candidates for the Bryan City School Board will speak from 4:30-5:30 p.m. and candidates for Bryan City Council will speak from 6:30-7:30 p.m. All are welcome to attend.
