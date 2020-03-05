• Henry County
Meet the Artists:
From 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, McClure Community Library will host a Meet the Artists event, showcasing the creations of Bonnie Brenneman of Bag Lady Designs and Cheryl Rudolph. Brenneman recycles VCR tapes into purses, turns Walmart bags into totes, door mats, snowmen and pumpkins; and makes snowflakes and flowers out of pop can rings. She also crochets scrubbies, potholders, wash cloths, slippers, seat belt protectors and lightweight necklaces.
Rudolph crochets Baby Yodas, capelets and solid color scarves, as well as scarves with skulls on them, hats, ear warmers, lacy vests and afghans for veterans.
Light refreshments will be served. Free books and magazines are available outside, and a book sale is scheduled indoors for a freewill donation.
