• Defiance County
Meet and greet:
Christian novelist Karen Forester of Defiance will be at Defiance Public Library, 320 Fort St., for an author meet and greet Monday at 6 p.m. Forester will discuss her new book, "Joletta's Dreams." For more information, send an email to karenforester@yahoo.com.
