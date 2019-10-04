• Paulding County

Meet the director:

The public is invited to meet Ellen Williams, the new director of the Paulding County Carnegie Library, on Oct. 10. Williams will be at the library branches in Payne from 1-2 p.m.; Antwerp from 2:30-3:30 p.m.; and Oakwood from 4-5 p.m. She will be at the main library in Paulding from 6-7:30 p.m. Refreshments will be served at all locations. 

