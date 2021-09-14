• Paulding County
Medicare seminar:
The Ohio Senior Health Insurance Information Program (OSHIIP) will conduct a free Medicare check-up event Friday at noon at the Paulding Senior Center, 401 E. Jackson St. The check-up day will assist Medicare eligible individuals if existing coverage will continue to meet their health insurance needs; to stay on original Medicare and shop for a stand-alone Part D prescription drug plan; select a Medicare Advantage plan; and utilize financial assistance programs.
For more information call 1-800-686-1578 or go to OSHIIPmail@insurance.ohio.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.