• Paulding County

Medicare seminar:

The Ohio Senior Health Insurance Information Program (OSHIIP) will conduct a free Medicare check-up event Friday at noon at the Paulding Senior Center, 401 E. Jackson St. The check-up day will assist Medicare eligible individuals if existing coverage will continue to meet their health insurance needs; to stay on original Medicare and shop for a stand-alone Part D prescription drug plan; select a Medicare Advantage plan; and utilize financial assistance programs.

For more information call 1-800-686-1578 or go to OSHIIPmail@insurance.ohio.gov.

