PAULDING — A medical malpractice suit has been filed against a Paulding assisted living facility.
The estate of Sandra Myers filed a suit in Paulding County Common Pleas Court against Healthcare Ventures of Ohio LLC (The Gardens of Paulding) and Peregrine Health Services Inc. requesting a judgment against the two in excess of $25,000 relating to the death of Sandra Myers, 83, in April 2019.
The suit is alleging that officials with the Gardens of Paulding failed to properly care for a surgical wound Myers had, which caused her physical decline and eventual death from infection.
According to the suit, Myers entered the Gardens of Paulding in September 2016. In February 2019, she started anticoagulants for a deep vein thrombosis in her leg. Myers then developed a painful hematoma (collection of blood outside a blood vessel) where she could not lay on her side or rise without pain.
In March 2019, she was transferred from the Paulding County Hospital to Mercy Health St. Rita Hospital for surgery to remove clot materials in her abdomen from the hematoma. The suit states that the incision was closed with staples and Myers was sent back to the Gardens of Paulding for post-surgical wound care and rehabilitation.
The suit alleges that officials at the facility “failed to provide proper post-surgical wound care,” causing Myers to develop an infection that one surgeon described as “foul-smelling” and “necrotic.” The wound reopened March 31, 2019, causing Myers to return to Mercy Health St. Rita Hospital the next day for invasive surgery to remove the damaged tissue from her abdominal wall. She was then released to another nursing facility and seven days later was admitted to Mt. Carmel St. Anne’s Hospital, where she later underwent another surgery to remove more damaged tissue from the area.
Myers went into hospice on April 23, 2019, and “died from her infected wound” on April 26, 2019, according to the suit.
Myers’ estate is asking for a trial by jury in the case.
