Snowfall
Jenny Derringer/C-N Photo

Northwest Ohio is expected to get up to four inches of snow through today, the first measurable snowfall this season. Here, Defiance resident Deb Dunbar clears off her truck before heading out to run some errands on Monday. Accumulating snow is expected through today, heaviest across northwest Ohio, according to the National Weather Service. Roadways may be snow-covered and slick. Windy conditions also will cause blowing and drifting snow and reduced visibility for motorists.

