WAUSEON — Wauseon Exempted Village Schools will be distributing meals to students in need while classes are shut down.
The south food distribution route with bus 17 operates Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 10:30 a.m. at West Elm Apartments, south between the 300 & 400 buildings, midway at the playground on the west side of the complex and north between 1300 and 1400 buildings; 11:10 a.m. at Fairway Drive Apartments; and 11:35 a.m. at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church.
The north food distribution route with bus 22 operates on Monday, Wednesday, Friday at 10:30 a.m. at Star Mobile (Papilio Spa, west side of parking lot along the Starr Mobile drive); 10:50 a.m. at Timber Creek entrance; 11:15 a.m. at Cole Street Apartments (in front of Wauseon City Garage on Cole Street); and 11:35 a.m. at Fulton County Historical Society (lanes in front of the barn section).
The district will be giving out two breakfasts and two lunches per student on each of these days.
School officials are still handing out breakfast and lunch at Wauseon Elementary/Middle School from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Pick up will be done at the drop-off and pick-up line. Parents should pull their car up and staff will come out and deliver the student meals. All they need is the student’s name.
For those unable to make one of these stops or pick up meals, contact Jenny Tester, cafe supervisor, 419-330-2022. The district will make arrangements to have a meal delivered.
