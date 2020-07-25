COLUMBUS — Ohio 1st District State Sen. Rob McColley of Napoleon today expressed his support for a plan to repeal House Bill 6.
“I am extremely disgusted by the recent revelations about the origins of House Bill 6,” McColley stated. “I vehemently opposed House Bill 6 the first time around for the very same reason I continue to oppose it now — it is crony capitalism, plain and simple. I firmly believe that this bill should remain a simple repeal, so that we can remove this harmful law immediately and then have this important debate on the future of Ohio’s energy policy as a separate piece of legislation. The people of Ohio deserve a process that they can trust and that is unencumbered by the corruption and deceit that plagued the discussion the first time.”
The decision came following the news conference this week by a U.S. attorney announcing a criminal complaint against Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder, alleging his involvement in over $60 million in bribes to pass the bill.
McColley plans to co-sponsor the bill when it is formally introduced next week.
