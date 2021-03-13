COLUMBUS — State Sens. Rob McColley of Napoleon and Kristina Roegner of Hudson announced passage of Senate Bill 9 (SB 9) this week, aimed at cutting regulatory red tape.
“Overly burdensome regulations are a barrier to policies that promote economic success and job growth in our state,” stated McColley. “They also affect local government and private institutions alike. I am proud to once again join my Senate colleagues in passing this important legislation, and strongly encourage its swift passage in the Ohio House.”
A reintroduction of Senate Bill 1 from the 133rd General Assembly, SB 9 will require Ohio’s state agencies to reduce the overall number of state regulations by 30% over three years.
Researchers at the Mercatus Center recently released the 2020 version of their State RegData project, analyzing the regulations of 44 states plus District of Columbia, noted McColley in a press release. And Ohio ranked in the top five of most restrictive states, with only New York and California having more regulations.
If agencies are unable to meet the 30% requirement, an agency is able to appeal directly to the Joint Committee on Agency Rule Review to lower the target.
“Unnecessary red tape and regulation stifles the potential of Ohio’s small businesses, limiting job opportunities for Ohioans,” added Roegner. “We have a responsibility to Ohioans to do a deep dive into Ohio’s regulations and ensure they do not create needless barriers to growth for our economy.”
Senate Bill 9 will go to the Ohio House of Representatives for further consideration.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.