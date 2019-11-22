COLUMBUS — Ohio Sens. Rob McColley, R-Napoleon, and Kristina Roegner, R-Hudson, held a press conference Tuesday announcing plans for new legislation they believe will enhance Ohio’s economic competitiveness by ensuring Ohio boards and commissions recognize occupational licenses established in other states.
“Policies that are good for the working men and women in Ohio make our state a better place to do business,” stated McColley. “This is yet another effort to reduce regulations and help Ohio businesses attract much-needed talent.”
Under this proposal, out-of-state occupational licenses, such as those belonging to barbers, nurses and landscape architects could be recognized in Ohio provided certain conditions are met. An individual must be in good standing in their profession, have a proficient level of work experience and meet the minimum educational requirements.
Earlier this General Assembly, the Ohio Senate passed Senate Bill 1, sponsored by Sens. Roegner and McColley, which would eliminate what they consider “outdated, unnecessary government red tape,” and would “bring Ohio’s regulatory environment more in-line with national averages.”
“We’re always looking for ways to make Ohio more appealing to trained workers and creating opportunities for businesses in our state,” commented Roegner. “This legislation recognizes that licensed workers in other states do not lose their skillsets simply by crossing the state line and moving to Ohio.”
The idea mirrors legislation recently passed in Arizona and Pennsylvania.
