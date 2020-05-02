Two area state legislators issued statements Friday afternoon highly critical of the decision by Gov. Mike DeWine’s administration to extend in some form Ohio’s stay-at-home order to deal with the coronavirus situation.
Ohio Director of Health Amy Acton extended a version of the “stay-at-home” order Thursday night, but officials are no longer calling it that. Rather, they have named it “Stay Safe Ohio.”
The old order was to have expired Friday, but will continue until May 29.
Some retail businesses will be allowed to reopen in some form this month, with certain requirements.
Ohio 82nd House District Rep. Craig Riedel of Defiance and Ohio 1st District Sen. Rob McColley — both recently critical of the DeWine administration in handling the situation — issued statements Friday after the governor’s latest press conference. (Each is printed verbatim below.)
McColley proposes that Ohio lawmakers return to Columbus and pass legislation overturning the stay-at-home extension.
“It appears that the governor does not share the same faith and trust in Ohioans that many of us have,” he stated. “I know that I and many of my colleagues in the legislature have faith that Ohioans are capable of accomplishing remarkable things and trust that they will look out for their friends, family and neighbors, without a government mandate to stay in their homes. Therefore, I am urging (Senate) President (Larry) Obhof and the rest of my legislative colleagues to return to Columbus and pass legislation rescinding the governor’s stay-at-home order. Rather than micromanaging the lives of Ohioans, we should place the government’s faith and trust in them. I know they are up to the task.”
The above comment was the last paragraph in McColley’s statement.
In the remainder of his statement he noted that many new coronavirus cases have occurred in specific locations. This was detailed in a story published Thursday by The Columbus Dispatch.
“We have listened,” McColley stated. “We have put our faith in the governor and we have done what he has asked us to do. By the governor’s own admission, we have flattened the curve. In fact, only 26% of recent cases for the week ending this past Wednesday were cases that occurred in the general public outside of confined, multi-resident environments, such as nursing homes and long-term care facilities. Ohioans have placed their faith and trust in the governor and we have done everything we were asked, but, disappointingly, the governor has not reciprocated that same faith and trust through his recent orders.
“We learned earlier this week that the governor plans to open closed businesses at a slower pace than originally indicated. Our local businesses and our local hospitals have already suffered irreparable damage due to this shutdown. Through this continued delay in reopening many businesses, our economy has been condemned to further decline, particularly in rural areas that had just recently regained the prosperity lost to the great recession of the late 2000s. The governor’s order effectively declares that it is alright to purchase a bracelet from Walmart, but not your local jeweler, and to purchase a bouquet of flowers from Meijer, but not your local florist. These small businesses had already been fighting to compete with the national chain stores.
“Now, through this harmful delay, which fails to acknowledge that it is safer to shop in seldom trafficked small businesses than it is to shop in a crowded big-box retail store, many of these small businesses now doubt they will even have the financial ability to reopen. The governor’s order displays an unfortunate lack of faith and trust that these businesses could open sooner under social distancing guidelines. As a result, the life’s work of these business owners and the communities they support are in jeopardy.
“We also learned earlier this week that the governor is prohibiting in-person graduation ceremonies. Throughout Ohio there are many high schools graduating small classes that could have easily fit on a football field, 10-15 feet apart, with limited attendees in the stands all maintaining safe social distance. In fact, several schools in rural northwest Ohio were excitedly planning similar ceremonies. The governor instead decided he did not trust Ohio’s school administrators, parents and students to plan or safely execute such a ceremony. Instead, in an act of remarkable overreach, he took the one last semblance of normalcy and closure away from a group of students who have already had so much taken away from them.
“Finally, the governor extended the stay at home order for another 29 days until May 29. The majority of Ohioans have practiced social distancing guidelines willingly and will continue to do so. Instead of trusting us, the governor’s order keeps the heavy hand of government over free people and continues to micromanage our lives for another month. The order also threatens Ohioans with arrest, prosecution, jail time and fines if we disobey it. People all over our state have already had their sense of security shattered as a result of this pandemic and now we have had our sense of hope diminished by this recent heavy-handed approach. This combination will have a lasting impact on our ability to restore our economy and the communities it supports.
Riedel’s statement was significantly shorter. The full text follows:
“I, like a lot of you, am extremely disappointed, saddened and frustrated with what seems like a complete lack of trust in Ohioans through the new ‘Stay Safe’ order. For six weeks, most of Ohio’s citizens have done what the governor has asked by maintaining proper social distancing and hygiene. We have shown general goodwill and respect toward our friends and neighbors, but this extension of the ‘Stay Safe’ order goes beyond reason.
We know at this time how to behave around this virus. We have learned who is most susceptible to contract the disease and we know now who needs the most protection. Extending the ‘Stay Safe’ order until May 29 feels like an affront to our intelligence at this point. Gov. DeWine ... initially the goal was to flatten the curve and that is exactly what we have done! Stop moving the goal posts on us! You need to understand and believe that we can do this! It’s time to trust Ohioans with their future again and that time is now!”
