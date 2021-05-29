COLUMBUS — Ohio 1st District Sen. Rob McColley of Napoleon and 82nd House District Rep. Craig Riedel of Defiance honored the Van Wert High School football team this week at the Ohio Statehouse for winning the 2020 Division IV state championship.
"It was great to recognize the Van Wert Cougars for their thrilling state championship victory," McColley stated. "We have so many excellent young men and women in northwest Ohio, and the members of the Van Wert Cougar football team are certainly some of the best."
Under the leadership of Coach Keith Recker and his assistants, the Cougars defeated Lake Catholic High School in the Division IV state championship with a 31-28 victory.
"It was a special honor to have the Van Wert High School football team visit the Statehouse today," Riedel commented. "These athletes not only made the Van Wert community extremely proud last fall, but all of northwest Ohio shared in their pride. The players and coaches demonstrated hard work, sacrifice and teamwork that resulted in a state championship that will never be forgotten."
Van Wert rests within each state legislator's district.
