COLUMBUS — Ohio 1st District Sen. Rob McColley reminds Ohioans of the sales tax holiday that began Friday and runs though Sunday.
During the holiday, specific back-to-school items including clothing, school supplies and instructional material are exempt from sales tax.
“The sales tax holiday is not only an important weekend for families preparing their children to return to school, but it is also vital for many small businesses and local retailers around the state,” McColley stated. “This upcoming school year might look differently for many of us, but I continue to be confident that we will overcome this pandemic and be stronger for it.”
Retailers both in person and online will waive local and state sales tax on designated items during the holiday.
