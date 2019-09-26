COLUMBUS — Ohio 1st District Sen. Rob McColley of Napoleon joined the Ohio Future Farmers of America (FFA) for its annual Ohio Legislative Leadership Conference Wednesday at the Ohio Statehouse, where he applauded them for their interest in business and agricultural issues, while highlighting the importance they have for Ohio’s economy.
“The FFA is an incredible opportunity for students who are interested in not only agriculture, but many different industries that are important to Ohio,” McColley stated. “I thank them them for making the trip to Columbus to take part in a program that empowers them to take their seat at the table in our political process.”
The morning workshop focused on advocating for agricultural education, informing students about important issues and preparing them to speak with legislators. The workshop was then followed by a luncheon with Ohio legislators, where Senate President Larry Obhof was the keynote speaker.
The FFA is a national organization preparing members for leadership and careers in the science, business and technology of agriculture. Local, state and national activities and award programs provide opportunities to apply knowledge and skills acquired through agriculture education.
The Ohio FFA Association has 25,237 members in 315 chapters throughout Ohio.
