COLUMBUS — The area’s state senator has joined with a colleague on a resolution that would place a ballot issue before Ohio voters this year to curb efforts to amend the Ohio Constitution.
But it will need the consent of the Ohio House where a similar bill has been sitting for the past couple months.
First District Sen. Rob McColley of Napoleon and 2nd District Sen. Theresa Gavarone of Bowling Green, both Republicans, have introduced Senate Joint Resolution 2 which proposes that proposed constitutional amendments receive at least 60% support for passage.
This bill proposes placing the matter before the state’s voters to decide during a special election — to be funded by the state — in all counties in August.
The reason for the legislation, according to a news release issued by McColley’s office, is “constant attacks by well-funded special interest groups” who organize efforts to place state constitutional amendments before voters. These require only a simple majority to be adopted.
A measure seeking to place abortion rights in the Ohio Constitution as an amendment is underway. If a related petition drive succeeds under present requirements, the amendment would be on the November ballot and require a simple majority for adoption.
“The Ohio Constitution should never be put up for sale to the highest bidder,” commented McColley. “We are asking the people to increase the requirement from a simple majority vote to 60% for these amendments to pass.”
During an interview with The Crescent-News, McColley noted that Ohio is among “a minority of states that even allows a citizen initiative” for state constitutional amendments. And other states, he explained, require voting majorities like 55 or 60% for an amendment to pass.
“What we’re doing is not a novel concept,” he said.
On the national level, McColley noted that it takes an even higher threshold to amend the U.S. Constitution.
He said passage in the Senate is “very likely,” but it would need to get through the House also. House Joint Resolution 1, introduced in that chamber earlier this year, proposes virtually the same thing as the Senate measure, but it remains in committee with an uncertain future.
Ohio 82nd House District Rep. Roy Klopfenstein of Haviland, who represents constituents in Paulding and Putnam counties as well as most of Defiance County, supports passage, saying “it’s absolutely a good thing to protect our Constitution against the whims of the moment.”
“The current (House) speaker appears not to be in favor of it,” said Klopfenstein. “It will be an uphill battle, but I think there is the support to protect our Constitution and make it a little more difficult to change. I think there would be enough votes in the House.”
However, the bigger issue may be “whether it will come to the floor” for a vote, according to Klopfenstein.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.