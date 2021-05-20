COLUMBUS — Ohio 1st District Sen. Rob McColley of Napoleon has introduced Senate Bill 182, a bail reform bill that would repeal current bail requirements and replace it with a system based on a person’s ability to pay.
“Every person is entitled to the presumption of innocence, and our current bail system has failed Ohioans in respecting that presumption, resulting in inequitable treatment and verdicts,” McColley stated. “This bill puts into place a set of procedures to make this system more responsive to the resources of the individuals and operates under the presumption that everyone is innocent.”
Cincinnati native Shameka Parrish Wright, who works as an operations manager for the Bail Project, commented that in her experience, “the presumption of innocence only existed on paper,” referring to a case she faced 25 years ago where she was the victim, but found herself jailed. “I lost my job, I almost lost my apartment and I was mostly worried about getting back to my daughter.”
Senate Bill 182 requires a hearing to be conducted 48 hours after detention to determine the conditions of release for that individual. This hearing would take into account the resources an individual has when setting cash bail.
