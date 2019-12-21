Ohio 1st District Sen. Rob McColley of Napoleon recently recognized Kalida High School graduate Joshua Verhoff, who won the 2019 Division III state title in the 200-meter dash. Verhoff broke the Division III state record with a time of 21.68 seconds. “Joshua’s hard work and dedication to become a state champion is truly commendable,” said McColley. “He has made the people of Kalida very proud and represented the community well. I wish him the very best as he continues at the University of Findlay.”
