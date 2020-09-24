COLUMBUS — Ohio 1st District Sen. Rob McColley of Napoleon called for a moment of silence Wednesday in the Ohio Senate in memory of former State Rep. Bruce Goodwin of Defiance, who passed away earlier this month.

“Bruce Goodwin dedicated his life to serving his community and state, both as an elected official and private citizen,” McColley stated. “The state of Ohio is forever grateful for his dedication and selfless service.”

Goodwin’s service was spent as an educator, coach, guidance counselor and administrator for Defiance City Schools, Ayersville High School and the Four County Career Center. During his time in the Ohio General Assembly, Goodwin was instrumental in securing funding for U.S. 24, as well as advocating for veterans and home-schooled children.

Wednesday’s tribute and moment of silence can be viewed on The Ohio Channel.

