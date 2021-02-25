COLUMBUS — Ohio 1st District Sen. Rob McColley, R-Napoleon, provided sponsor testimony last week on Senate Bill 52, which would allow local residents to be able to decide whether a wind or solar development project would be beneficial for their area.
“People have a right to know how these projects are going to affect their landscape,” McColley said. “This is not a universal blockage of these projects, but is simply giving the community a voice and ensuring their opinions are heard.”
Under this bill, township residents would have additional options to voice their opinion on the development of wind and solar projects in their community.
The sponsored bill permits a board of township trustees to adopt a resolution authorizing the right of residents to petition for a referendum, allowing the residents to vote on these projects in their area.
