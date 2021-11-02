COLUMBUS — Ohio 1st District Sen. Rob McColley of Napoleon recently announced the signing of legislation he sponsored (Ohio Senate Bill 1) by Gov. Mike DeWine, concerning the education of high school students on financial literacy.
“It is our duty as a state to ensure that our education system prepares Ohio students for success,” McColley stated. “There are few things that will better prepare someone for success than an understanding of basic financial literacy. Thank you to Gov. DeWine for signing Senate Bill 1 and ensuring students can leave high school better equipped to start the next chapter of their lives.”
The new law requires all Ohio high school students to receive financial literacy instruction from teachers who are properly trained in financial literacy.
SB 1 will also address the current shortage of substitute teachers, allowing districts more flexibility during the 2021-2022 school year in the hiring of substitutes, according to McColley.
