WASHINGTON, D.C. — Ohio 1st District Senator Rob McColley of Napoleon joined Ohio Senate President Larry Obhof of Medina in traveling to the White House on Thursday to support President Trump’s remarks regarding regulatory reform.
“Overly burdensome regulations are a barrier that limit opportunities for many of Ohio’s businesses,” McColley stated. “It was an honor to be invited to the White House to hear remarks from President Trump today about this important topic, resulting in economic success and job growth in our state and the U.S.”
McColley sponsored Ohio Senate Bill 1, signed into law earlier this year as part of Ohio’s current budget. The legislation requires two old regulations to be removed for every new rule instituted.
Additionally, McColley sponsored Ohio Senate Bill 246, which would streamline Ohio’s occupational licensing processes for workers already licensed in other states, encouraging them to bring their skills to Ohio and contribute to the state economy.
“As the country quickly recovers from the pandemic, we need to make sure our workers and employers aren’t burdened by unnecessary or unintended bureaucratic red tape,” Obhof stated. “Combined with key trade reforms spearheaded by President Trump, I’m confident America will emerge stronger from the pandemic and return to record employment levels.”
