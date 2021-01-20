COLUMBUS — Senate President Matt Huffman has announced that Ohio 1st District Sen. Rob McColley of Napoleon has been appointed vice chairman of the Government Oversight, and Reform and Judiciary committees.

McColley also will serve on the Energy and Public Utilities, Workforce and Higher Education, and Rules and Reference committees.

“I am thankful to have been selected to serve on these important committees and look forward to helping my colleagues craft good, sound policy,” McColley stated.

“I will work hard to ensure Ohioans have an effective and transparent government accountable to its citizens.”

