Defiance County commissioners received some advice on the state’s capital budget from Ohio 1st District Sen. Rob McColley during their Monday meeting.
Commissioners’ purpose in meeting with McColley was to determine what projects might be eligible for funding help from the state budget. Commissioner Mick Pocratsky mentioned one in particular — the possible renovation of the barn at the county-owned Justin F. Coressel Animal Shelter on Ohio 15 northwest of Defiance.
In an effort to provide more room for cats — and to separate them from dogs — the Fort Defiance Humane Society which operates the shelter recently discussed the barn’s renovation with commissioners, who did not rule out the possibility. However, McColley said this project probably would not qualify under the state’s guidelines for the money as the animal shelter might be considered an administrative building.
“Typically, they’re looking for places that are going to be generally open to the public when they’re talking about community purposes,” said McColley. “So, even though the animal shelter obviously plays a community purpose and it’s not an administrative building in the traditional sense, it would probably still be classified as such because it’s performing an administrative purpose.”
Commissioner Ryan Mack said a fairgrounds project might be more appropriate for a state capital budget request, a sentiment with which McColley agreed.
Earlier, he explained the basic guidelines for such requests.
“In general we’re looking at stuff that is of some community purpose in nature,” explained McColley. “And by that I don’t mean administrative buildings or anything like that that may be owned by the government. We’ve actually been told in the past those will not get funded. So, for example, If you wanted the capital budget to help fund the renovation that’s undergoing right now at your offices (on Court Street) that would not be eligible because that’s been traditionally disfavored.
“... You’ll see a lot of parks, you’ll see some fairgrounds, you’ll see civic centers, senior centers — things that are generally of community use for recreational or gathering purposes,” McColley continued. “And, so you’ll see an awful lot of that in the capital budget.”
He also told commissioners that his office is looking for projects that are “either shovel-ready or almost shovel-ready where you at least have some additional plans and have some additional estimates secured.”
Further, McColley explained, legislators want to see projects with a “good mix” of funding involving local government and, in some cases, private money.
“That helps an awful lot, especially if you guys can be over 50 percent local dollars through some potential combination of private and government dollars that certainly helps your cause,” McColley added.
The requests should be in by the end of October, according to McColley. Thereafter, legislators in each district will present their list of projects to the finance committee chairman and leadership officials.
McColley also asked commissioners what the county plans to do with the additional gas tax dollars it will be receiving. The tax was increased earlier this year by the Ohio General Assembly, with counties receiving a larger share.
“There are going to more miles paved in Defiance County,” said Commissioner Ryan Mack.
“I think there was recognition among the legislature when we were going through that conversation that the locals needed the money more than the state did,” said McColley.
In other business Monday, commissioners:
• met with Engineer Warren Schlatter for his weekly update. He noted that Arrowsmith Road, west of Rosedale Road, is closed for a bridge replacement, while highway crews have begun this year’s last round of roadside mowing.
• received a monthly update from Jerry Hayes, the county’s economic development director.
• met with Russ Herman, county assistant prosecutor, for an update on pending legal issues.
