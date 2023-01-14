PAULDING — Paulding County Republicans have chosen a new county commissioner, and it’s someone familiar to local politics.
Lisa McClure — an unsuccessful county commissioner candidate earlier this year — will take the seat vacated by Republican Roy Klopfenstein who was elected state representative for Ohio’s 82nd House District in November. He was sworn in to begin a two-year term in the Ohio General Assembly earlier this month.
The commissioner seat that McClure took isn’t on the ballot until November 2024 as Klopfenstein was halfway through his third term.
The seat is one of three county commissioner positions, all held by Republicans.
The other commissioners are Mark Holtsberry, who just began his third term, and Michael Weible, who like McClure, also was appointed to his seat. He won an unexpired two-year term in November without opposition.
McClure ran unsuccessfully against Holtsberry in last May’s Republican primary. Holtsberry defeated her 1,550-1,176 for the GOP nomination then went on to win a new four-year term in November without opposition.
But McClure has had her share of electoral success, having served four, four-year terms on the Wayne Trace Local Schools Board of Education.
She also has served as executive director of the Paulding County Foundation while she and her family owns McClure Farms, LLC, in Washington Township.
