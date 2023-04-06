PAULDING – Community leadership isn’t a job for some, it’s a calling.
New Paulding County Commissioner Lisa McClure has been an active member of the community for many years through various roles. She recently was appointed to the commissioner’s post after Roy Klopfenstein was elected to the Ohio House of Representatives. Her term started in January and will expire December 2024.
McClure is helping oversee county activities and policies, listening to citizens and helping to create strategies that will help Paulding County and the overall region continue to prosper.
“I would like the community to know that I am blessed to work in a county I love to be involved with,” McClure stressed. “The generosity and desire to help one another is special to our communities. When there is a need we work together for the greater good.”
McClure has seen many sides of the community and is well aware of the strengths as well as the challenges residents face.
For years, McClure has been very dedicated to the Paulding County community – taking an active role in many community organizations. McClure is a member of the Kiwanis of Paulding County, Paulding County Vision Board, Paulding Chamber of Commerce Board and the John Paulding Historical Society's Endowment Board. She also is a member of the Friends of the Grover Hill Library and serves as treasurer of Middle Creek United Methodist Church.
McClure has gathered valuable experiences as the executive director of the Paulding County Area Foundation. She recently also handed over the gavel as the chair of the Northwest State Community College's Board of Trustees to the vice chair. She has served 16 years on the school board for Wayne Trace.
“The goals I have as a commissioner are similar to the goals I have at the foundation, and that is to think of each decision we make collectively as a board and how it improves the quality of life for the people of Paulding County, as well as how our decision will benefit those as well,” McClure stated.
McClure also has served on the Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation Board, Ohio 4-H Foundation Board and Habitat for Humanity Board.
Though her community work is a great asset, McClure said she is learning a lot in her new office.
“My time as commissioner thus far has been a learning experience,” she acknowledged. “Years of service on the board of education at Wayne Trace has gained some experience, learning government is quite different.”
McClure added that she is working more closely with township trustees and elected public officials now.
As commissioner, McClure is the board’s representative for many organizations including the community corrections planning board, emergency management advisory board, Homeland security, local emergency planning committee and revolving loan fund board.
She and the other commissioners also sit on the fair board, health board advisory, OSU Extension Center advisory committee.
In addition to serving as commissioner, McClure is continuing her work at the foundation. She has been the executive director there since 2015.
“I serve at the pleasure of my board and I hope to continue to serve the people of Paulding as director of the Paulding County Area Foundation,” she confirmed.
McClure added she hopes to continue to work to make Paulding County a great place to live and a successful community. It is where she grew up and raised her family. She and her husband Terry, have three children and seven grandchildren with an eighth grandchild expected in July.
McClure stressed she is very proud of the Paulding County community and is devoted to continuing to improve the county for the benefit of its residents.
