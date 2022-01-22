Growing up on a farm in Williams County, Janet McCarthy learned the value of hard work at an early age.
A long-time businesswoman, McCarthy has worked hard in every endeavor she has taken on in life, which has included driving a school bus, helping to run an ice cream shop, and starting McCarthy’s in 1976, a motorcycle-snowmobile business with her late husband, Bill, at their home in rural Bryan.
The business grew to include locations in Napoleon and Defiance in the 1970s and 80s, with a big move coming in 1985, when McCarthy’s purchased the Honda Center located just north of Defiance.
After more than 45 years at McCarthy’s, McCarthy has announced her retirement. She’s not ready to sit on a rocking chair on the front porch, however, she has plans to travel both domestically and abroad to continue mission work she started in 2019, with Samaritan’s Feet International of Charlotte, N.C.
“I started easing away from my duties (as office manager) in September when I got back from a mission trip to Ghana,” said McCarthy, who attended grade school in Zone, and who graduated from Hilltop High School in West Unity. “I came back and told my son, Tim (general manager of McCarthy’s), ‘I can’t work full-time anymore, because God has put all this energy in me to do mission trips. I can’t do both.’”
Tim admitted he wasn’t surprised when his mom told him of her plans.
“No, I wasn’t surprised, the subject had come up before,” said Tim, who has been general manager at McCarthy’s in Defiance since 1983. “Many people would tell me, especially relatives, ‘Your mom should retire.’ She always said, ‘I’ll retire when I want to retire,’ and that time is now.”
When asked how she felt about retiring from the business she and Bill started nearly 46 years ago, Janet stated: “It feels good ... I have enjoyed this immensely. It has been a joy because of the customers, and the repeat customers ... somebody is always popping in to say, ‘Hi Janet!’ Said Tim: “Between my mom, and her dog that passed away, they were the reasons many people came in, to see Shadow and to see mom.” Added Janet: “It WAS great when people would come in, or write us letters, and tell us that our dealership was so friendly, and that we cared about them. We built the dealership on that, and Tim has carried that on all these years as well.” Janet shared she enjoyed interacting with customers on a personal level, but there were times she wasn’t given the respect she felt she earned from corporate leaders, because she was a woman boss of a motorcycle/snowmobile business, one of very few women in that position in the country.“Early on in our ownership of the dealership, Bill (who was injured in a manufacturing accident prior to starting McCarthy’s with Janet) would go to the dealership meetings with me, but he didn’t know the day-to-day workings of the business. Bill would get asked what he thought about certain things.
“He would always say, ‘What do you think, Janet?’” continued Janet. “Finally, they learned I was the one running it, but they didn’t always give me the respect the men were getting. So I wrote a letter to the president of Yamaha USA, and told him that. After that, I did get the respect I was due.” Now that her career at McCarthy’s is coming to a close, Janet is excited to continue a journey she began when she took her first overseas mission trip.
“I went to Cuba with Samaritan’s Feet International in 2019,” began Janet, who is also the mother to daughters, Pam and Deb. “The organization has distributed more than 8.5 million shoes to children, and some adults, all around the world. A friend of the family, Scott Bard, who is around Tim’s age, asked me, ‘What is something you’d like to do that you haven’t done?’ I didn’t hesitate, I said, ‘Go on a mission trip.’
“That seed was planted a long, long time ago, and I knew I couldn’t do anything like that (unfortunately her husband, Bill, grew worse after his accident and several surgeries prior to his passing in 2016),” continued Janet. “Scott had gone on a couple of trips, and he told me he wanted to go to Africa, and I told him I thought I was too old to go there, so we agreed on Cuba.”
Janet enjoyed her trip to Cuba so much, she knew it was not going to be her last.
“I was overflowing with joy and happiness after going to Cuba,” said Janet. “In 2020, everything was cancelled, but in 2021, after praying about it, I thought, ‘I can go to Africa.’ I signed up for Uganda, but changed to Ghana, and after panicking a little, I prayed and went to sleep. I woke up the next morning, I was calm, and I knew I could do it.
“When I flew out to meet the team in New York (last September), they made me feel like family,” added Janet. “After that trip, I came back and I knew ... we had so much time to spend with the kids, we spent time at a school for children with special needs, all they wanted was for someone to hug them, dance with them and be with them. It was just a great experience.”
With her next overseas trip booked to Uganda in September, Janet shared she would like to take a few mission trips ahead of that adventure.
“I would like to do a couple domestic mission trips, maybe to the Appalachia area, or somewhere there’s a need,” said Janet. “My daughter, Deb, would like to go on a trip with me, so Appalachia would work well, it’s between where I live and where she lives in Atlanta. In the future, I would also like to be part of a mentoring program here in Williams County that helps troubled youth in the juvenile court system.”
Concluded Janet: “I am not a person to sit around, so I plan to keep busy.”
