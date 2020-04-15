Defiance Mayor Mike McCann made his second address to city residents Tuesday night concerning coronavirus-related matters.
The mayor’s 10-minute presentation followed council’s regular meeting, in which four legislative items were approved, including an ordinance contracting with a local company to try to collect unpaid tax and utility bills (see related story).
McCann addressed several topics:
City parks
• Last week the mayor mentioned the difficulty of ensuring social distancing in city parks. This continues to be a concern, he indicated.
“Last week I talked to the community and council about our parks and that we are determined to keep those parks open and we needed the public’s cooperation,” said McCann. “We haven’t completely got that. I’m not saying we are closing the parks, but we have had to make some adjustments.”
According to the mayor, the city has posted signs in the parks, especially around the basketball courts, stating: “In order to follow Gov. DeWine’s social distancing, there shall be no physical contact games on public basketball courts. Games should only include members of the same household. Gatherings of more than 10 people are strictly prohibited during Ohio’s stay-at-home order.”
He said city police have been asked to stop at the parks when they see people getting together and asking, “are you from the same household? And if not they are not, to disburse those groups. It’s sad that it’s coming to that, but I really think if we can just hang in there for a short amount of time yet on the social distancing we will all be better for it, get our folks back to work. And I know a lot of people who are very ready to get back to work.”
Spring cleanup
• The annual event organized by Defiance County’s waste management program has been postponed until fall due to the ongoing situation, according to McCann.
The service allowed residents to take larger amounts of trash to Werlor Waste Control dumpsters set up around Defiance and Defiance County on a particular spring Saturday.
He praised county employee June Crosser, saying she is “just a joy to work with” on the annual event.
City compost site
• Located next to the city’s wastewater treatment plant and General Motors on Ohio 281, the municipal yard waste site reopened Tuesday, but with one key restriction. City employees will not assist residents in unloading materials from their vehicles and trailers.
Therefore, McCann said users should not visit the facility if they aren’t capable of doing this.
“We will have people that are keeping an eye on things, but they will not be able to assist you,” he said, noting the social distancing requirements.
The site is open from noon-6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Saturdays.
Trash pickup
• Werlor Waste Control has suspended the collection of recyclables, as well as bulk pickup.
“Those two things both require a lot of human contact,” said McCann, “and we’re trying to eliminate that right now, so no more green (recycling) containers out by the road until further notice — and we hope it’s not too much longer — and no more bulk pickup. ... All of your garbage has to go into the Might Tidy, and it will all go the landfill, whether it’s recyclable or not.”
What Werlor has done, explained McCann, is allowed two 15-gallon bags or one 30-gallon bag in addition to the Mighty Tidy contents, at no additional charge.
Postponed ceremony
• The city’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony, scheduled this year for May 8 at the Stroede Center for the Arts, has been postponed until fall. The annual ceremony inducts several prominent Defiance residents who have passed away into the hall of fame.
The mayor thanked Judy Dally of the Andrew L. Tuttle Memorial Museum for her work in the ceremony, saying she does a “fantastic job.”
April 28 election
• The mayor reminded voters about the process of casting an absentee ballot for the April 28 primary election, pushed back from March 17.
Voters must obtain a ballot application from their county election board before receiving a ballot. As much of this will take place in the mail, McCann urged voters to take care of the matter soon.
Updates via Nixel
• The messaging system allows the city to send notices via Nixel to residents’ phones, including those concerning coronavirus-related measures.
But the mayor noted that city messages must be confined to fewer than 240 characters, and the service isn’t meant to be used without some discretion.
Users need only type in 888 777 into their phones and provide their zip code to sign up.
