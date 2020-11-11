Defiance Mayor Mike McCann shared results of recent pop-up coronavirus testing during city council's meeting Tuesday night.
The topic highlighted a light agenda when council also took action on three ordinances, including one concerning a land swap with Defiance County (see below).
Earlier, council held a committee as a whole meeting to discuss a proposed 2021 street paving list (see related story).
Referencing a coronavirus testing effort at Defiance College's George W. Smart Athletic Center on Oct. 30 in which he assisted, McCann said 198 people were tested. Fifty-six of them, or 28%, tested positive, he told council.
"That's a big number, a lot more than we expected," he said. "... It is out there. ... It's something we're just going to have to work through."
McCann noted that "we have a fair number" of city employees who have tested positive for the illness, and are subject to quarantine.
"We're being stretched, so we just ask for people to be patient," he said. "If we're scheduled to pick up your leaves today and we didn't quite get there, we should get there tomorrow. But we are doing the best we can with the manpower that we have available."
In another matter Tuesday, council approved an ordinance allowing an exchange of property with Defiance County commissioners in the downtown area.
The county will receive three parcels in a parking lot due north of its administration building on Court Street. The city will receive four parcels on the south bank of the Maumee River along Fort Street, which belong to the metropolitan parks board.
McCann said discussions about the possible land swaps go back many years.
Besides closing costs and a nominal $1 fee, Law Director Sean O'Donnell noted no money will be exchanged for the land deals.
In other business Tuesday:
• council did not object to McCann's stated intention to extend another one-year contract to O'Donnell beginning in January.
• At-large Councilman Steve Waxler questioned procedures with the city's new leaf vacuum, noting how much dust it was producing. McCann said the equipment has a wetting system to help prevent this.
• council approved two ordinances authorizing the transfer of funds among various city departments this year. The first is for $525,429; the second is for $1,098,551.
• McCann noted that the city's compost site on Ohio 281 (next to the wastewater treatment plant) will close for the year on Dec. 5.
• City Administrator Jeff Leonard reported on five purchases requiring council's notification, but not its approval: $21,200 for an emergency sewer repair at South Clinton Street and Bassard Drive; $17,610 for electronic conferencing equipment; $17,348 for virtual networks; $16,516 for engineering services; and $15,600 for a generator outside the city building.
• McCann complimented Premier Bank for upgrading the exterior of the former Van Brackel building on Ottawa Avenue, which it has owned for a couple years. He said this was a "big improvement to that neighborhood." He also praised the city's safety forces, after having spent the evening of Oct. 31 riding with a city police officer.
• council met in executive session to discuss compensation of a city employee.
