Defiance Mayor Mike McCann addressed citizens about the coronavirus situation during a brief presentation aired by DCTV channel 5 following city council’s meeting Tuesday night.
With several council members and administration officials not attending the meeting — but participating via phone — four legislative items were approved, including one eliminating public input during the coronavirus remediation period (see related story).
McCann spoke for 12 minutes, noting that Defiance County (as of early Tuesday evening) had nine confirmed cases of coronavirus. He focused on several topics:
The immediate future
• The mayor noted that “we haven’t stopped, by any stretch of the imagination. We have not stopped. And I think I can comfortably predict that although maybe our income tax revenues may be down a bit, we’re going to have a really good year in this town. We’re going to have a really, really good year.”
In a reference to council’s early action Tuesday (see related story this page), the mayor noted the plans of Standridge Color Corp., 1160 Integrity Drive, to construct a 100,000-square-foot building addition and create 15 new jobs.
“That’s what’s going to be happening and we have a lot of stuff in the pipeline right now,” said McCann. “There are several things I can’t talk about at this point. But we’re communicating with (Defiance County Economic Development Director) Jerry Hayes almost on a daily basis about things that could be coming to our community sometime throughout this year ... .”
City employees
• According to McCann, the city closed City Hall to the public “simply because we couldn’t risk exposing our staff to the virus.
“... without our staff, then things don’t happen,” he said. “Permits don’t happen. ... Potholes don’t fixed. ... So we’ve chosen to close City Hall, and we have staff right now, so this week there’s one group of people here and at the end of the week they’ll finish for the week and next week the other half of the staff will come in.
“The reason we split our staff in two was, say the unfortunate situation occurs that this week’s staff would get exposed to the virus and we would have to quarantine the group that are here now, at least we could have the people at home hopefully unaffected,” added McCann.
As for safety service employees, the mayor noted that they have “instituted all sorts of safety things, wearing personal protective equipment.”
No police and fire personnel have been exposed to the virus in Defiance County as of Tuesday evening, McCann indicated.
Later, he told citizens that he can be contacted in his office at City Hall by phone (419-784-2101).
“We’re here in the office every day, and certainly you can call City Hall and ask for me,” he said. “If I’m not available, leave a message. I will call you back. And just stay tuned.”
Emergency operations center
• Operating under the tutelage of the county’s health department, Defiance County’s first responders and many public officials are discussing matters electronically almost daily.
McCann said he does not have direct involvement in this, but he mentioned people like Defiance County Health Commissioner Jamie Gerken, first responders and the county’s EMA office, praising their efforts.
“A lot of good things are going on,” said McCann. “I think what the folks at home need to relax about a little bit is that we’re doing everything we can here in the city and the county to protect them.
“... across the news, they’re complimenting all the heroes that we have working in working in our health care facilities and our grocery stores and on and on,” continued McCann. “But you know right now I think everybody in the country’s a hero because all of us that are trying to shelter at home, stay home to help contain this virus, you’re as much a hero when you agree to stay at home.”
Closing city parks
• McCann said the city has been asked more than once to close its parks, “and we’re very, very reluctant to do that. What we’ve had issues of in our parks is people congregating and not respecting that six-foot social distancing thing. Mostly, it’s young people, and so what we would ask is you try to respect the social distancing thing. We don’t want to close the parks, and just don’t force us to do something that we would rather not do.”
Closed compost site
• The city’s decision to close its compost site, next to the city’s wastewater treatment plant on Ohio 281 has generated some concerns, McCann indicated. But city officials are discussing a way to reopen the site.
“We formulated what we think might be an acceptable plan,” said McCann. “And we will discuss that in more detail on Thursday. But there are a couple things that — if we open it back up — I want folks to understand. We will open it back up, but we will enforce social distancing.
But city employees won’t be able to help unload materials for residents using the site.
“So, you shouldn’t come out there if you aren’t personally capable of emptying whatever it is you may be bringing,” McCann said.
The mayor promised to inform citizens of the compost site’s fate after a decision is reached. A Nixel alert may be issued on the matter, he indicated.
Water shutoffs
• The city can shut off water for nonpayment of bills, but this has been suspended. A related state law also was passed by the Ohio General Assembly last month due to the coronavirus situation.
However, McCann said there is confusion among the public.
“We’re suspending shutoffs, but every month when you receive that water, sewer and garbage bill, that’s going to accrue,” he said. “... folks need to understand that if you have the ability to pay that now, you may want to pay that now. It’s the same way with your taxes. That date has been kicked out into July, but those taxes will be due in July.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.