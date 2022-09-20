NAPOLEON — After a 5 1/2-year stint as the city manager here, Joel Mazur will be returning closer to his roots.
Mazur, 42, has announced that he will step down on Oct. 6 as Napoleon’s top administrative official, responsible for handling the city’s overall day-to-day operations, to become city administrator in Oregon, a Toledo suburb.
He began his tenure with Napoleon in January 2017, but when he begins his next job on Oct. 10 — taking a position very similar to city manager for Napoleon — Mazur will be returning to a professional career in Lucas County.
That is where he was born and raised — Waterville to be precise — but it was the City of Toledo where Mazur’s career in government really got going. While there for 14 years, Mazur gained much familiarity with economic development topics, including help with redeveloping so-called “brownfield” sites where factories had once operated.
“It’s definitely a step up in my career and I’m going back to an area that’s very familiar territory for me,” said Mazur. “I actually know some of the (Oregon city) department heads. I know the outgoing administrator. I know some of the council members. There’s a lot of familiarity and a good comfort level with making a move like this.”
But he said deciding to leave Napoleon was a difficult decision.
“It’s not easy to make this type of decision because Napoleon has been so good to me and my family,” said Mazur, husband and father of two sons. “I’m not leaving the position in any kind of duress or distress, and it’s been a very warm and welcoming community. I’m happy with what we’ve been able to collectively accomplish as a community and partnering with a lot of our different organizations to move the town forward and modernize.”
Some recent projects involving the Napoleon municipal government include a major wastewater plant upgrade, starting work on a new multi-use path to connect Ritter Park with points elsewhere and partnering with a local company to break ground on a new industrial speculation building.
One difference with Oregon is that it has more than twice Napoleon’s population. Whereas Napoleon has about 8,750 residents, Oregon has about 20,000.
“Oregon is a very dynamic community,” he said. “It has a lot of growth potential. It’s on the (Maumee) bay. It has a great trail system ... and connectors to the Maumee Bay State Park which borders Oregon. So, there’s a lot to love about Oregon.”
One ongoing task there, according to Mazur, is the city’s involvement in building a town center since Oregon — a relatively newer suburban town — doesn’t have a traditional downtown like many older communities.
And, like area communities, Oregon is about to break ground on an industrial speculation building with, perhaps, more to follow. This is particularly interesting to Mazur as he calls this his “bread and butter.”
Noting the town’s two oil refineries, he observed that “you have some very significant major industry, a lot of rail and there’s room for more growth in the industrial sector. There’s actually a 100,000 square-foot spec building being built very soon — they’re going to break ground on it and they have more land they’re seeking to acquire in order to build out additional industrial space which is all positive signs there’s a desire to grow on the industrial side, which for me industrial economic development is my bread and butter. So, I’m very comfortable working with whoever it is to keep things processing.”
Mazur’s departure will prompt a search by city council and Napoleon’s municipal government to seek and name a replacement.
Napoleon Mayor Jason Maassel said Mazur will be missed.
“Obviously we’re very excited for Joel and his family,” said Maassel. “This is obviously a step up for him. We’re very disappointed because he’s done such a great job as city manager. We’re disappointed to see him go. ... We’re going to miss him very much. He was obviously a key member of the city government here. He did such a great job, and we’re just really going to miss him.”
He also noted that Mazur had integrated well into the community.
“How quickly he integrated into the community was obviously key to his long-term success here because he did a really good job of putting himself out there and being as visible as possible and introducing himself to as many people as possible,” added Maassel.
Napoleon City Council discussed the matter in executive session during its meeting Monday. Advertising for a new city manager will begin soon.
