Four years into his time as this town’s city manager, Joel Mazur says he’s found a home.
A northwest Ohio native, he is enamored with Napoleon’s small-town, caring atmosphere.
Still youthful and energetic at age 40, Mazur came to Napoleon in 2016 from the hustle and bustle of Toledo where he had been moving up the ranks. But he and his wife, Amanda, were ready for a change, and they found it by settling down in Napoleon when he became city manager four years ago.
The move is not all that surprising when spending a few minutes talking to Mazur about his hometown of Waterville, just south of Toledo on old U.S. 24. Growing up, the community offered a small-town feel for Mazur, which he’s found again in Napoleon.
Now, he and his wife — who grew up in the small town of Clio, Mich., north of Flint — attend St. Augustine Catholic Church in Napoleon with their two sons, Ace, 6, and Ezekiel, 2. Ace is enrolled in the school there.
“For me, it’s very reminiscent of when I grew up in Waterville,” he said. “It’s a very, very appealing thing Napoleon has. ... That’s one of the things about Napoleon that makes it great. It has that small-town fabric. People know each other and take care of each other. It’s a blessing. My wife and I love it.”
Residing in Napoleon is not required for the community’s city manager. But Mazur is philosophical about living in the community you’re serving.
“We moved right away,” he said. “It’s not a requirement, but I think to be the most effective in my job that I can be, I have to live in the community. I’ll say that about any public job — you have to live in it to be the most effective you can be. I take my job seriously, and I know that living here is going to make me better at my job. I want to be the most effective that I can be.”
So, how did Mazur get to Napoleon?
After graduating from Anthony Wayne High School in 1998, Mazur attended Adrian College in Adrian, Mich., earning a degree in 2002.
Immediately after college, he went to work for Cousins Waste Control in Toledo as an industrial waste manager and later continued his education at the University of Toledo, where he sought a master’s degree in public administration. But that is when one of life’s unexpected turns changed his plans.
As a masters student, Mazur took an internship working with the City of Toledo in its environmental division in late 2002, which turned into a greater opportunity.
“I had gotten promoted and was spending a lot of time at work and getting acclimated in my new role,” explained Mazur, who also taught classes (chemical properties and spill response) at Owens Technical College during his internship. “It was a pretty demanding job. I was salary, so I was working longer hours. At the time I didn’t really have a lot of time, so I had to make a decision. My decision at the time was to focus on my job and my career. In going that way, it opened up a lot of opportunities for me because I met a lot of people and learned a lot about the practical application of some of the things I was going to school for. I was able to develop a certain skill set that enabled me at least to get where I am today.”
He didn’t finish graduate school, but things worked out well for him.
“I always remembered some advice of retiring people ... on their way out of the door — that experience was the best teacher,” recalled Mazur. “That resonated with me and I used that for the basis of my decision.”
The experiences Mazur gained during his 14-year career with the City of Toledo were broad enough to make him a good fit for managing a small city.
His early years in Toledo included a promotion to “brownfield development officer,” an important task in a large city that had a lot of abandoned (brownfield) industrial sites. The goal was to remove the environmental hazards at these locations and work with developers to turn the properties into productive uses again.
“We would seek out properties where we felt redevelopment was a viable action,” he explained.
Some of the larger projects in which he was involved included developing the “Marina District” and the “Tower of the Maumee” (once known as “Fiberglass Tower”) in downtown Toledo and addressing environmental concerns at the Hollywood Casino site near I-75 before the facility was built.
Later, Mazur worked as the city’s asbestos inspector which kept him in the environmental hazards field, and commissioner of field operations for water distribution, sewer collection and environmental. And he also worked as assistant chief of staff for the late Toledo mayor, Mike Collins.
Mazur noted that when he decided upon a career change, he wasn’t unhappy working for Toledo’s city government, but there was some attraction for him returning to work in a smaller venue. In fact, he already had moved back to Waterville.
He considered applying for the city administrator’s job in the tourist-oriented town of Frankenmuth, Mich., not far from his wife’s hometown. He didn’t apply, but it got him thinking about a potential career change.
“It was a very appealing position that came up before this (Napoleon) position,” said Mazur. “It got me thinking what else is out there.”
As suggested above, he’s more than happy with his career change to Napoleon, noting a number of developments proving that, despite the challenges of the day, things are moving forward.
They include the city’s new pool project on Glenwood Avenue; a number of business developments, including the construction of a new Love’s truck stop north of U.S. 24; 118 new housing starts during the past two years, including villas and apartment units; rehabbing the town’s aging wastewater plant; and plans to build a walking path along Jahns Road.
“Overall, life is good in Napoleon, and I think people are taking notice of that,” he said. “It’s easy to say that, but it’s another thing to see the action that proves it.”
Mazur is quick to commend Napoleon’s municipal employees.
“The employees that work here and work for the City of Napoleon — it’s the most dedicated staff that I’ve seen,” he said. “We don’t have a lot of turnover in the city, so there’s a lot of loyalty and pride that I see in the workforce.”
These and other community assets are reasons Mazur plans on staying in Napoleon.
“We don’t have any intention of leaving,” he said. “We’ll be here as long as they’ll have us. We’re smitten with the community. Things are going very well in Napoleon.”
