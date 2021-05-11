• Williams County
Alive Afer 5:
Alive After 5 was developed by the Bryan Development Foundation in 2019 for participating businesses and organizations to stay open late and allow the public to see all all of the great things hometown entities have to offer.
Since May is National Pet Month, the Alive After 5 event from 5-8 p.m. on May 20 will celebrate pets. The event will include a pet parade and pet trivia contest. Parade registration will begin at 5 p.m. at the Bryan Chamber of Commerce, 138 S. Lynn St.. The parade begins at 6 p.m. Registration is $5 with the funds going to the Williams County Humane Society.
