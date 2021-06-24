Defiance Mayor Mike McCann shared concepts for a new public space just south of the “Purple Heart Bridge” and other improvements during a parks board meeting Wednesday afternoon.
“Gateway Park” would occupy space where several buildings on the west side of Clinton’s 100 block — on the south bank of the Maumee River — are expected be taken down next month. (The Spanky’s business will be the only remaining building in the block and will receive a new brick north wall.)
The city will replace the demolished buildings with grass for now, but Defiance architect Jerry Overmier has provided officials with conceptual drawings and a video which visualizes several features in the future.
The plan would require closing West Fort Street (west of Clinton Street) to make room for an amphitheater near the river bank and seating which will slope with the topography toward the north.
Other improvements include a public restroom near First and Clinton streets, a water element, a pavilion outfitted for food trucks where West Fort Street joins First Street and a replica of the former Diehl Brewery tower taken down just north of the Maumee River some years ago.
Two park board members expressed enthusiasm for the concept during Wednesday’s meeting, but funding is uncertain. The mayor is hopeful that community members might step up to help with the cost.
“The people we think can help get us done,” he noted, have said “we’re really interested in this. We see that this is the next thing we need to do in the downtown.”
City officials have primarily used Federal Emergency Management Agency grant money to buy the property and demolish the buildings. Because the land is in a flood plain, officials are limited on what can be built there.
The mayor also shared plans Wednesday for three other Defiance parks, including:
Buchman Park
on the Glaize
Named in honor of city historian and Defiance College Professor Emeritus, Randy Buchman, who taught from 1964-2002, the park is located on the east bank of the Auglaize River and along Auglaize Street, north of East Second Street.
The park’s name also recognizes the Native American villages that were located in the late 18th century at the confluence of the Auglaize and Maumee rivers — just to the north of the new park — and known as “The Glaize.”
City officials have been working with a Columbus area consultant (J.D. Orr) to develop a concept for a Native American tribute there. Orr has produced some drawings which the city hopes to turn over to an artist to develop the tribute.
Officials plan to seek requests from artists to determine their fee, then make a decision about hiring someone, according to McCann.
While the park and tribute will be set aside for quiet reflection, the city does not yet know with certainty how much this project will cost and when funds would be raised or allocated.
Memory Park
Like the Buchman park, this newly named place at Fifth Street and Jefferson Avenue — across Jefferson Avenue from Shaffer Funeral Home — would be a location for silent reflection, thus its namesake. The park has existed for years, but with few features.
That will change some as the design concept provided by Beilharz Architects shows a brick wall topped by an wrought iron fence with an opening on Fifth Street. A concrete walkway also is shown along with sitting areas in the park, and it be divided into two areas.
But a natural concept is envisioned with no major park amenities or playground equipment. Nevertheless, the project expects to be expensive, perhaps reaching the “high six-figure” range, according to McCann.
Kingsbury Park
The city has applied for a state grant to install new playground equipment in the park, but the Defiance Baseball Association (DBA) already has a plan to upgrade the ballfield with a new brick backstop and netting.
According to Lou Rivera, a DBA and park board member, the project figures to get underway in August followed by installation of the four-foot high wall.
“It should be pretty nice,” he said.
McCann credited Steve Grube of Defiance in helping financially with the baseball ballfield project.
Meanwhile, Kingsbury’s old dilapidated tennis courts — located on the north end of the park — will be removed and replaced with six pickleball courts. The cost is about $110,000, McCann said, but pickleball enthusiasts have raised $75,000 to $80,000 to assist with the project.
Work figures to be completed by a contractor in late August, he indicated.
