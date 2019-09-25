An ongoing water meter change-out is not going as well as Defiance Mayor Mike McCann’s administration would like, so he posted a reminder during city council’s meeting Tuesday night.
McCann noted that 1,300 residents have not scheduled the change-out as requested in recent months.
The topic highlighted council’s regular session when the only two legislative items on the agenda were approved, including an emergency ordinance allowing the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau (DDVB) to occupy downtown city streets for this weekend’s rib fest.
On the subject of the water meter change-out, McCann told council “I felt that the notification we were providing to our citizens was adequate in that they received three different postcards — different colored postcards throughout that process, asking them to call in and schedule ... .”
However, because so many have not complied, the mayor said city officials have been placing door-hangers at homes. McCann conceded the concerns residents may have about potential scams, but said the process is legitimate, and we “put their minds at ease there.”
“We’ll get through this, and people are already responding to the door hangers that we have put up,” he said.
Moving to its legislative agenda, council approved an ordinance allowing a lease agreement with the DDVB for use of downtown streets Saturday for the rib fest.
The event is scheduled from 4-11 p.m. Saturday on Clinton Street, between Second and Fifth streets; on Third Street, between Perry Street and Wayne Avenue; and on Fourth Street, between Perry and Wayne. Gates open at 3:30 p.m.
The ordinance contains an emergency clause, meaning it becomes law upon the mayor’s signature rather than after the regular 30-day waiting period.
The legislation follows challenges posed by two persons from outside the area — Cory Curl of Allen County and Jeff Smith of the Ohio Citizens Defense League.
Smith questioned initial plans to introduce metal-detecting wands at entrance points for the rib fest, as well as the continuation of firearms prohibitions.
The wands will not be used, however, at the advice of Law Director Sean O’Donnell.
The city’s position is that the firearms prohibition is legal because the rib fest is a liquor-permitted event held by the DDVB — a separate entity from the city — and is subject to certain restrictions.
Also Tuesday, council approved its only other legislation — an emergency ordinance accepting property easements from landowners next to the intersection at Ottawa and Cleveland avenues.
The land is needed for construction of a traffic roundabout at the intersection in 2021.
According to the ordinance, the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) will pay 90% of the acquisition costs, which so far total $64,550. O’Donnell said most of the property transactions are completed, but a couple remain.
At-large Councilman Steve Waxler and resident Ron Posey, 1917 Darbyshire Drive, questioned this apparent unfinished business, but O’Donnell said the future acquisitions will not present a legal issue.
The ordinance notes “ODOT requires the municipality to execute the purchase agreements within 20 days of execution by the property owner to qualify for the 90% grant funding.”
In another matter, council scheduled a buildings and lands committee meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday to discuss the city’s tree commission.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.