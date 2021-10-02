Defiance’s new speculation building along Domersville Road — still under construction — has been leased.
Mayor Mike McCann did not provide specifics, but shared the news during the Defiance Area Chamber of Commerce’s “First Friday” luncheon at the Defiance Eagles.
The 80,000 square-foot building in the Harmon Business Park on Defiance’s is being constructed under contract by NAI Harmon Group, Toledo. The city has teamed with Harmon to make the development possible.
While NAI Harmon is investing in building construction and infrastructure, the city has provided land — through the Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation (CIC) — just west of Domersville Road.
The building that McCann referenced is the first structure in the business park, with officials hoping to follow this up with others.
“Harmon Business Park is under construction — we’ll talk about that a little bit more — but I can’t hold it back any more,” he said. “That spec building is no longer a spec building, and I’m excited about that.”
More information is expected to be released next week on the development and the company that is planning to fill the building.
Later, McCann told the Chamber group that on the economic development front “we are going great guns. There’s a lot of stuff in the pipeline. We feel really, really good. Like I said the spec building is leased, that’s done. It’s done and I feel really, really good about two other projects beyond that one that will be good for us here as a community.”
Speaking of ongoing projects, McCann explained that the new traffic roundabout at Cleveland and Ottawa avenues is scheduled to open today. The city sent out a Nixle message on the subject late this week, according to the mayor.
He said earlier this week that construction adjacent to the roundabout will continue, but the traffic control device is satisfactorily complete to open.
The mayor also touched on these other city developments and plans:
• River Gateway Park: Proposed where several buildings recently were torn down on Defiance’s Clinton Street next to the Maumee River, this space would include a limited number of amenities such an amphitheater, public restroom and boat dock. Showing a video of the proposed development, McCann described it as “a game-changer for our community.”
• Buchman Park: Named for former Defiance College professor and city historian Randall Buchman, this facility on the east bank of the Auglaize River, south of Second Street, is a greenspace now. But McCann’s administration wants to construct a native American tribute there with two components honoring the tribes that once lived here and their leaders.
• general parks improvements: This includes ballfield upgrades by user groups as well as new pickleball courts at Kingsbury Park and a planned multi-use path at Bronson Park this fall. The mayor credited 82nd House District Rep. Craig Riedel for helping secure $150,000 in the state budget for the Bronson path.
• Memory Park: The mayor showed a short video on future development at this facility, located at Fifth Street and Jefferson Avenue. The park will remain more of a reflective space with very few amenities.
• Livingston Park: This space is planned at the city’s south entrance on South Jefferson Avenue with improvements designed by Defiance High School’s CAD class. This would honor U.S. Marine Corps Major General Lawrence Livingston who was born in 1940 in Defiance and died in 2018.
• housing initiatives: “We’re working on housing,” the mayor said. “I made some phone calls this morning to developers that we’re working with to see just where we’re at. Progress is being made, but we aren’t there yet.”
• sidewalks and trails: “We know there’s a demand for more of that and we want to create more of those situations. I believe certainly next year the intent of city council — and we are on board to some degree as an administration — (is) to rebuild the sidewalk on South Clinton Street from Riverside Cemetery or Bassard Drive out to Power Dam Road to connect with sidewalks that go around Holy Cross School.” Questions remain about how to pay for the sidewalk.
• a comprehensive plan: Although the city has a strategic plan, McCann wants council to approve funds in the 2022 budget for a comprehensive development plan that will cover short-term and long-term strategies. “Our strategic plan helps, but the comprehensive plan will help much more,” he said.
• 1918 school building: Purchased by the city to find a developer to repurpose the building, McCann said officials plan to “start marketing it more aggressively here right directly and see what we got.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.