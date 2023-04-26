Defiance Mayor Mike McCann described last week's mobile spay/neuter feral cat clinic organized by the Fort Defiance Humane Society as a "huge success" during city council's meeting Tuesday night.
But he noted that a second such clinic planned in September by the humane society will require more taxpayer funds than budgeted.
McCann offered the remarks during council's regular session Tuesday when he also turned down a suggestion for a "no mow May" (see below) and a community official provided an update on Defiance's bicentennial events (see related story).
The spay/neuter clinic referenced by McCann was held on April 17 at the former Butcher's Block restaurant property on Baltimore Road with "Rascal Unit" — a Columbus area firm — providing surgeries on 80 feral cats. The cats were captured by volunteers with traps purchased by the city before being returned to their environment later.
McCann said the number of cats was probably double the goal that Humane Society Director Lisa Weaner had in mind.
"... I don't want to zoom summer by too quickly, but I'm looking forward to the one (clinic) in September," said McCann with agreement from At-large Councilman Joe Eureste. Both joined other locals in volunteering a considerable amount of time at the clinic.
"... it was just amazing the care they (cats) received," said Eureste. "... It was very well organized and very well done."
The September clinic will require more taxpayer money as the first one ate up a lot of the allocated funds already, according to McCann. Council set aside some $15,000 for the two clinics, but the mayor said only $4,000 is left.
"... I don't care and I don't think Mrs. Sprague (city finance director) cares, and I'm pretty sure council doesn't — we're going to be over budget on this," said McCann. "We budgeted $15,000. We spent the initial ($5,000) as planned for the most part on the traps themselves, but the bill for this service, because of the large number of cats, was a little over $6,000."
A U.S. Humane Society representative who attended last week's event claimed that clinics in other communities have had a "huge" impact on feral cat issues over a period of three or four years, according to McCann.
Later Tuesday, the mayor brushed off a suggestion offered by Ward 2 Councilman John Hancock for a "no mow May" with no fines for those that don't cut their grass. Hancock said he was passing on a suggestion from a constituent "to encourage bees, butterflies and other forms of pollination."
"I just wanted to point that out to see if that were even possible for that to occur," he said, noting that some municipalities are doing it.
"I will tell you that I would never consider that for any city property," responded McCann. "If we didn't mow during the month of May, the month of June and July our parks would look horrible. I can't imagine going to our Memorial Day service at Riverside Cemetery having not yet mowed."
In other business Tuesday:
• City Administrator Ryan Mack informed council that the city's sidewalk repair program will begin soon with crews marking damaged sidewalks that residents will be required to fix at their expense. They will be given one year to have them repaired. Surveying by city engineering workers will begin in the Lattys Grove area, according to Mack.
• council let lie an ordinance vacating public right-of-way between 129 E. Sessions Ave. and 130 E. Sessions Ave. The ordinance will return for a second reading at council's May 2 session, and receive three readings as required before passage.
• council approved an ordinance amending section 151.04 of the city's codified ordinances allowing the board of control to approve equipment to be sold on govdeals.com.
• Mack reported that grass seeding will take place in the next couple weeks on properties that were the site of projects late last year. He said he had received phone calls from concerned citizens on the matter.
• Sprague informed council of two purchase orders requiring its notification, but not its approval: $23,461.42 from Russell Standard Corporation, Mercer, Pa., for street crack sealing; and $19,055.70 from National Oil and Gas Company, Bluffton, Ind., for fuel.
• council met in executive session to consider the appointment and compensation of a public employee.
