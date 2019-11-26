Defiance Mayor Mike McCann offered a preview Tuesday night of the city's plans for a bridge opening ceremony next week.
McCann briefly discussed the event — scheduled at 3 p.m. Monday to commemorate the Clinton Street bridge's opening — during city council's regular meeting Tuesday.
Council also let lie an ordinance concerning the acquisition of the former high school and junior high building downtown, and approved five other legislative items (see related story).
A tent will be set up Monday just west of the Defiance Public Library parking lot, according to McCann, where various speakers will be on hand. He said a ceremony of about 30-45 minutes is planned while "there will be a fair number of dignitaries there."
The event will include the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau's drawing to determine who gets to cross the bridge first.
The mayor jokingly noted that this will be the first person to "legally" cross — a reference to a Florida truck driver who traveled onto the bridge Monday and was cited by city police. (Details of his name and charges appeared on page A1 of Tuesday's Crescent-News.)
Too, McCann indicated that 104-year-old Emily White — who he met last week — will be escorted across the bridge.
He noted that on the day he met White he had spoken with a developer concerning the repurposing of the 1918 downtown school building, and "Emily was built before that building was built. And that's pretty cool. ... we're going to make sure that Emily crosses that Clinton Street bridge in a timely fashion as well."
"I want to make it abundantly clear: the bridge may or may not open on Dec. 2," McCann added. "... People have to understand at this point it's not an exact science. They're working down there, doing everything they can. ... We're very happy with the effort, we're very happy with ODOT, and plus or minus a few days, Dec. 2, we're going to be good to go."
According to information provided by the city to The Crescent-News earlier Tuesday, ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks will be on hand as well as Assistant Director Kirk Slusher.
Lt. Gov. Jon Husted also may be on hand.
As the new structure will be known as the Purple Heart Bridge," Defiance County Commissioner Ryan Mack — a Purple Heart recipient — will be asked to speak as well.
Additionally, Purple Heart veterans and other veterans are welcome to cross the bridge during the ceremony, according to the city.
Moving to another front Tuesday, council gave its consent to McCann's reappointment of Administrator Jeff Leonard and Law Director Sean O'Donnell with one-year contracts.
Leonard's salary for 2020 is proposed at $111,450 while O'Donnell's is proposed at $104,550.
In other non-legislative business Tuesday:
• McCann credited Jamie Gerken, Defiance County's health commissioner, for helping the city being named a "heart health community."
• council met in executive session to discuss possible financial incentives for an economic development project. Council scheduled a special meeting on Dec. 17 to consider related legislation.
